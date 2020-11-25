Shreveport police investigating 3 shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport had a busy night after three shootings took place within hours of each incident.
The first shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Righway Avenue. That’s not far from Werner Park Elementary School.
Police say that a man was standing in the road when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he then realized he was shot twice.
He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Two hours later, a man was shot to death outside his front door on Powell Street. That’s blocks away from the Shreveport Regional Airport.
The victim’s sister told Doug Warner that they were preparing food for Thanksgiving dinner when someone knocked.
Seconds later, multiple shots were fired, killing the man.
Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time.
Around 1 a.m., officers were notified that a shooting took place on Harris Street, just one block away from Caddo Middle Magnet School.
Police say a woman heard multiple gunshots and soon after that discovered a man lying in a driveway.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the head. He is currently fighting for his life at a Shreveport hospital.
Again, police have no description.
Anyone with information about these three incidents are urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
