Over 5,000 without power following storms
By Alex Onken | November 25, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:29 AM

(KSLA) - Thousands are waking up without power in the ArkLaTex following storms late Tuesday night.

According to SWEPCO, a total of 5,765 customers are without power, as of 5:15 a.m.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers:

Louisiana

  • Caddo Parish: 1,344
  • Bossier Parish: 2,470
  • DeSoto Parish: 67
  • Webster Parish: 8
  • Natchitoches Parish: 355

Texas

  • Sabine Parish: 287
  • Panola County: 264
  • Harrison County: 229
  • Gregg County: 164

Arkansas

  • Miller County: 5

Crews are working to restore power at this time.

Click here for the SWEPCO power outage map. Click here to report an outage.

