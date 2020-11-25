Over 5,000 without power following storms

(KSLA) - Thousands are waking up without power in the ArkLaTex following storms late Tuesday night.
According to SWEPCO, a total of 5,765 customers are without power, as of 5:15 a.m.
Below is a breakdown of those numbers:
Louisiana
- Caddo Parish: 1,344
- Bossier Parish: 2,470
- DeSoto Parish: 67
- Webster Parish: 8
- Natchitoches Parish: 355
Texas
- Sabine Parish: 287
- Panola County: 264
- Harrison County: 229
- Gregg County: 164
Arkansas
- Miller County: 5
Crews are working to restore power at this time.
