NOPD video shows aftermath of rollover crash involving NOPD officer arrested for impaired driving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 received new video from the New Orleans Police Department from the scene of an alleged drunk driving incident involving an NOPD sergeant.
Around 2 a.m. on November 15, NOPD Eighth District Sgt. Daniel McMullen struck the back on another vehicle on I-10 near the City Park Avenue exit while driving his marked NOPD SUV. The crash caused the NOPD unit to roll over.
A Breath Alcohol Test was taken from McMullen at University Hospital as he was being treated for minor injuries. The test later showed that he was over the legal limit.
When McMullen refused to submit a department DWI test, he was arrested.
NOPD stated they have no other updates on the case.
