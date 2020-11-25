Local businesses react to modified Phase II in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Bars have been closed a long time, running limited capacity a long time, and the numbers are going up. So, obviously, closing the bars isn’t helping the situation,” The SandBar owner Tim Huck said.
A modified version of Phase II went into effect on Wednesday. As the pandemic keeps throwing curveballs for local businesses, they say they are trying to adjust and stay afloat.
“There’s a lot of places that aren’t going to survive this,” Huck said.
The new proclamation requires bars to close their doors to indoor consumption if they are in parishes with positivity rates higher than 5%. They can still be open for outdoor service, however, bar service is not allowed.
Huck started serving food at his bar and got a restaurant permit in order to remain open. In that case, bars are allowed to host 50% capacity inside.
“People deserve the ability to socialize, to pay their bills,” he said.
However, bars are not the only businesses affected by tougher restrictions, gyms are also on that list.
BodyPro Impact co-owner James Hertz said this pandemic has been about “adjusting on the fly.”
“A lot people are still scared, especially with the group classes,” he said. “Attracting new members is also difficult.”
The new restrictions are set to be in place until at least Dec. 23.
