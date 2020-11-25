Knock at a front door turns into a deadly shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s latest murder is getting a lot of attention for the unique and unsettling way it was carried out. That’s because it all began with a knock at the victim’s front door.
Police have now identified the victim as 39-year-old Audre Gage, after he responded to an unknown man knocking on the door.
This all happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Gage’s house in the 4100 block of Powell Street.
Gage’s family told police they have no idea why someone would do this to him, especially just days before Thanksgiving.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after Gage had opened the door and the man knocking asked to speak with Gage.
Shortly after Gage had stepped outside, his family and neighbors heard the sound of several gunshots.
Neighbor Roy Mosley recalled, “I heard five or six shots over there. I thought it was on down the street.”
Family members, who had been cooking inside, quickly found Gage shot several times, right outside that front door. Gage died at the scene.
The day after the incident, several bullet holes could be seen on the outside of Gage’s house. Officers say they soon discovered shell casings littering that portion of Powell Street.
Now, investigators are combing the area, looking for any clues about who’s responsible.
As for Mosely, he describes hearing gunshots in his neighborhood on occasion in his 30 years there, but never anything like this. And this Vietnam veteran knows all-too-well the sound of gunfire.
“You never know where it’s coming from, you know. But, you’ve got to live. You never know what’s going to happen,” said Mosley.
Two former Shreveport residents who returned for the Thanksgiving holiday, to be with family.
Tommy and Eddie Washington, who returned to the neighborhood for Thanksgiving, say much has changed since they left for south Texas years ago.
Tommy says she and her husband have returned just as Shreveport remains in the midst of a surge in crime and feels more dangerous now.
“Yeah, it does because this is a neighborhood, you know, that he grew up in, you know. And, they need to stop doing what they do,” said Tommy.
Police urge anyone with knowledge of the case to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. You can remain anonymous and be paid as much as $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
