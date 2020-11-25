Great weather for Thanksgiving with more rain this weekend

(KSLA) - The sunshine will be prevailing for a couple days. So, it will be sunny with no rain for your Turkey Day. The rain will begin to return by this weekend.
Overnight, it will be quiet with temperatures cooling on down. It will be chilly as we start the day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. We may see some frost in a couple spots as well!
It will heat up quickly once that sun comes up though. We will have a lot of sunshine to warm temperatures back up. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Some places will stay in the upper 60s. So, your Thanksgiving will be very nice!
Starting on Friday, the rain will begin to return. A cold front is expected to push into the viewing area, then stall just to our south. There should be some showers later in the day as the front arrives. The good news is that it will be very isolated for the day. Most of the rain should remain to the south. I have those rain chances at 40% as of now, but these could drop as we get closer.
Saturday will be about the same. A few showers are possible, but most will stay south of the ArkLaTex. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, just check radar before heading out the door. Rain chances Saturday are at only 30%. Temperatures will be cooler though! It will only warm up to the mid 50s!
Sunday, another cold front will move in. This one will push everything away from us. So, a few showers will be likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. By the afternoon Sunday, conditions will be improving. Rain chances are up to 50%. Just know though, it will not rain all day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s for the high.
Did you realize that next week is the start of December? As we finish November and start December, temperatures will be much colder. It may feel like winter for a few days! Temperatures will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be down to near or below freezing. Time to get those thick winter coats out for next week!
Have a great rest of the week, and a great Thanksgiving!
