ArkLaTex free Thanksgiving meals and volunteer opportunities

(KSLA) - The season of giving is here, and many places in the ArkLaTex are doing what they can to help those in need.
Some families are choosing not to hold traditional holiday gatherings to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
Anyone in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal, whatever the reason may be, can receive one at one of the locations listed below.
Many of these organizations also need volunteers to help.
- Broughton Park from District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Longview, Texas, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Christian Service, 2346 Levy Street, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 1666 Alston Street, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Louisiana Smoke House, 5108 Jewella Avenue, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission, 901 McNeil Street,
- The Salvation Army, 200 E. Stoner Avenue, 11 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Town of Greenwood, 6978 Howell Street, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove Street, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Volunteers needed:
- Broughton Park (Longview): call 903-921-0139
- Caddo Council on Aging: sign up here.
- Christian Service: call 318-221-4857
- Meals on Wheels: call 318-676-7900
- Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission: call 318-227-2868, between 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
