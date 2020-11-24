With rise in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana moves to ‘modified’ Phase 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that Louisiana will be returning to a modified Phase 2 in the COVID-19 recovery process.
Tuesday, Edwards shared the recent data received by both the Louisiana Department of Health and the White House Coronavirus Task Force showing that the state is now experiencing a third wave of the virus.
In the latest report released by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Louisiana now has 474 new cases per capita. Last week, the state was at 172 cases per capita.
“This is the first week in many, many weeks that Louisiana has more new cases than the national average,” says Edwards. “Because of the trajectory we are on and have been on it’s imperative we take action and we take action now.”
Edwards says he will sign an order that will go into effect on Wednesday, November 25. The order will remain in place for 28 days.
Social distancing and the statewide mask mandate will remain in place throughout the modified Phase 2.
Sporting events will now be limited to 25 percent capacity. Gyms, restaurants, coffee shops, casinos and non-essential retail will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Places of worship will be limited to 75 percent capacity.
Bars in parishes with greater than a five percent positivity will have to close indoor consumption and can only allow up to 50 people outdoors with social distancing. Parishes with less than a five percent positivity rate can allow indoor consumption with up to 25 percent occupancy.
All event centers will be allowed 25 percent occupancy or up to 75 people indoors and up to 150 people outdoors.
Edwards shared that vaccine distribution for COVID-19 could begin in small numbers next month.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.