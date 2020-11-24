Two suspects arrested in connection to drug-related investigation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, two suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug-related investigation.
Agents with the task force conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Impala in the 300 block of Hedges Street on Nov. 20. The driver was Reginald Thompson, 20, and the passenger was Djonte Solitaire, 22, both of Natchitoches.
During the stop, agents saw a plastic bag on the driver side floorboard that contained a Glock 20 10mm AUTO handgun with a loaded 22 round magazine.
After a subsequent search of the vehicle, agents also found a clear plastic bag containing approximately 259 grams of suspected marijuana, one pint bottle of suspected Promethazine Syrup Plain and an additional loaded 10 round 10mm magazine.
After further investigation Thompson and Solitaire were arrested and taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for booking.
The suspects were charged with the following offenses:
Reginald Thompson:
- Possession of Marijuana (La RS 40:966)
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS (La RS 14:95E)
- Possession of a Legend Drug (La RS 40:1060.13)
- Turning Movements and Required Signals (La RS 32:104)
Djonte Solitaire:
- Possession of Marijuana (La RS 40:966)
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS (La RS 14:95E)
- Possession of a Legend Drug (La RS 40:1060.13)
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.