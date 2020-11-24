Strong storms possible late tonight

Good Tuesday evening ArkLaTex it’s been a gloomy and mild day across the ArkLaTex. This will continue into the evening as a cold front approaches the area late tonight.
This evening: we’ll see a few scattered showers mainly in east Texas and in the I-30 corridor ahead of the front, some of which will be light to moderate. The main line of storms will enter into the same areas likely around 10-11pm bringing heavy rain and storms. After midnight it’ll be entering areas near Texarkana and pushing into the northwest Louisiana around 3am according to the latest models.
Again, with this line of storms, some could be strong to severe bringing an isolated threat for damaging wind gusts. Tornado potential remains fairly low but not exactly zero. The good news is that this will be out of the ArkLaTex mid to late morning on Wednesday. So tomorrow will be sunnier and warm during most of the day.
Tomorrow, after the rain and storms push out in the morning, we’ll see clearer skies and feel temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 60s.
THANKSGIVING: What a fantastic day it will be to celebrate the holiday. Mostly sunny skies with a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs as we’re eating the day away will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday, another upper level system will swing by and bring rain and storms early morning Friday and during the day. The rain and storm chances will carry into the WEEKEND so expect a need for the umbrella and wet weekend if you’re traveling.
We’ll keep you updated with the latest on tonight’s rain and storms on KSLA mobile and web. Have a fantastic Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
