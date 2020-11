Due to the severity of the crash, members of the Crash Investigations Unit were summoned. Detectives marked roadway evidence, took measurements, and gathered witness statements. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road when the driver observed what appeared to be a silhouette of a person entering the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid the collision but struck the pedestrian as she entered the roadway. The driver of the Silverado immediately stopped, pulled over onto the shoulder of Mansfield Road, rendered aid to the pedestrian, and called 911. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision.

Sgt. Angie Wilhite | Shreveport Police Department