South Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Circle K in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.
According to police on the scene, a man armed with a gun demanded cash from the store clerk.
He was wearing sweatpants, a green jacket, and a lime green mask.
The gunman was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.