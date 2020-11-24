Report: Search on following multiple vehicle burglaries at Greenwood apartments

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A joint effort is underway between Greenwood Police officers and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies in a search, following reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
Crews were called just after 3 a.m. to the Woodland Terrace Apartments on Tuesday morning. Officers say that they are searching for at least two suspects.
One suspect led officers on a chase before crashing out and taking off on foot on Greenwood Road.
Authorities are using a drone and K-9 officers in an effort to capture these suspects
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.