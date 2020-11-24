Most Louisiana bars to be forced to close

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many bars across Louisiana will be forced to close effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 25 until after Christmas.
The closures will come as a result of tighter new restrictions announced by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday, Nov. 24.
There were 3,266 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths reported in the state overnight.
“It is imperative that we take action and take action now,” Edwards said.
Under the new restrictions, bars that do not have a restaurant conditional permit will be restricted to outdoor consumption only.
That will essentially force most bars to close since many do not have sufficient outdoor capacity.
The restrictions will apply to bars that are located in parishes that have COVID infection rates that exceed five percent of their population.
The governor’s new order will allow the affected bars to operate outdoor seating of less than 50 customers.
Bars located in parishes with an infection rate of five percent or below will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with customers seated.
Those bars with a restaurant permit can operate at 50% capacity.
The tighter guidelines are part of a “revised Plan 2” that the governor outlined in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
“It is very clear that Louisiana, like much of the rest of the country, is experiencing a third surge of COVID-19,” Edwards said Tuesday afternoon.
The governor said the state will be “taking a step back” to a “revised Phase 2” which includes the new restrictions on bars and lounges. The Advocate newspaper reported Tuesday that only a handful of parishes including Orleans, Plaquemines and some rural parishes still have low enough positivity rates to keep indoor bars open
