Man, woman charged with first-degree murder in Ashdown homicide

From Left: Chekela Johnson and Corey Garfield were taken into custody on November 23. (Source: Ashdown Police Department)
By Alex Onken | November 24, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 7:22 AM

ASHDOWN, Ar. (KSLA) — Two people are in custody, accused in the October shooting death of an Ashdown man.

Chekela Johnson and Corey Garfield face a charge of first-degree murder each.

On October 6, Dennis Graves, 48, of Ashdown was found in a driveway on Byrne Street with a single gunshot wound. He was given medical treatment at the scene, then was sent to Little River County Hospital where he later died.

According to a post on Facebook, officers found a crime scene not far from where Graves was found. Evidence was collected.

In a November 3 Facebook post, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department named Johnson and Garfield as suspects in Graves’ death.

The pair were taken into custody on November 23.

“Information of their whereabouts was obtained by Ashdown Detectives and with the help of the Arkansas Community Corrections SRT team and Little Rock Police Department they were taken into custody without incident,” reads a Facebook post.

