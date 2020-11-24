Louisiana reverting to ‘modified’ Phase 2 restrictions, Gov. Edwards announces

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, Nov. 24 that tighter COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place for the state as cases continue to climb.
Gov. Edwards says the state will revert to a revised Phase 2, with some modifications, so it will not look exactly like Phase 2 did over the summer, but it will be more restrictive than the current Phase 3. The governor will sign a proclamation later Tuesday, which will go into effect Wednesday, Nov. 25 and last for 28 days. The order will expire Dec. 23, however, the restrictions could be extended, the governor says.
Employers, both public and private, are encouraged to maximize the use of tele-work. Families are also asked to limit holiday and other gatherings.
MODIFIED PHASE 2 RESTRICTIONS
- Mask mandate remains in effect, as well as all social distancing guidelines. These restrictions apply to all points below.
- Restaurants, gyms, and other non-essential retail establishments will be limited to 50% capacity
- Churches and other places of worship will be limited to 75% capacity
- Bars in parishes with lower than a 5% positivity rate that have a restaurant permit for at least two consecutive weeks can be open for on-premises, indoor consumption with a capacity limit of 50%. Tables must be spaced out with no bar service, and no standing at the bar. Bars must close at 11 p.m., with no one under age 21 allowed on premises.
- Bars in parishes with more than a 5% positivity rate for two consecutive weeks can have outdoor, on-premises consumption (no indoor) with no more than 25% capacity and no more than 50 people who are seated at spaced out tables, with no bar service, no standing up, and with bars closing at 11 p.m., with no one under age 21 allowed on premises
- Indoor events limited to 25%, with no more than 75 people
- Outdoor events limited to 50% capacity with no more than 150 people
- Spectators at sporting events limited to 25% capacity
Watch the governor’s full press conference below.
