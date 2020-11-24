Longview man arrested, accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to teen

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - A Longview man is charged following accusations he was sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile.
Dayton Shai Bonner faces a second-degree felony charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.
According to a news release, Marshall police detectives were contacted by a mother of a 13-year-old girl in Marshall, Texas. They were told that Bonner allegedly sent the messages.
The mother also gave authorities access to the girl’s social media accounts.
Bonner was taken into custody at KidsView Park in Longview and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
The Texas Department of Safety assisted with the investigation.
