Longview man arrested, accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to teen
By KSLA Digital Team | November 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 1:58 PM

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - A Longview man is charged following accusations he was sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile.

Dayton Shai Bonner faces a second-degree felony charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to a news release, Marshall police detectives were contacted by a mother of a 13-year-old girl in Marshall, Texas. They were told that Bonner allegedly sent the messages.

The mother also gave authorities access to the girl’s social media accounts.

We encourage all parents, guardians, and family members to be active participants in a child’s social media and email activities. Sadly, we live in a world with predators who will attempt to harm the mind and bodies of our young people. Please take the time to have open and ongoing discussions about this danger with your families.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth

Bonner was taken into custody at KidsView Park in Longview and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The Texas Department of Safety assisted with the investigation.

