Late night strong storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing sunny skies across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking potentially strong late night storms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex associated with a cold front. The good news is the front will clear out during the morning hours so the afternoon should be relatively sunny. Your Turkey Day continues to trend towards being, but after Thanksgiving big changes could be on the way. Rain will begin to breakout across the region Friday and potentially could last all the way through Sunday night with potentially multiple inches of rain possible. Behind the front we are expecting much colder weather as we kick off next week with highs struggling to get into the 50s.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you don’t need to worry about strong storms during the daytime hours. There is the potential for some showers during the afternoon, but most of the significant weather won’t move in until near midnight. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 40s this morning and will move up into the 70s this afternoon with scattered showers possible.
Beginning late tonight and lasting through the morning hours on Wednesday we are expecting the cold front to roll through the region bringing a line of strong storms to the region. The biggest hazard with these potential storms is gusty winds. Behind the front the skies will clear out very quickly meaning if you are going to be travelling during the afternoon hours you should be in good shape. Highs tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Your Thanksgiving forecast is currently looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 70.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking the potential for a whole lot of rain on the way. Starting on Friday morning rain will be moving back into the region as part of a developing area of low pressure. As this storm system develops you can expect on and off rain, some of it heavy, to last straight through the weekend. Rainfall totals could top three inches in some spots. Temperatures will also be trending downward throughout the weekend with highs on Sunday struggling to get into the mid 60s. Kicking off next week we are tracking much cooler temperatures with highs Monday potentially in the 50s.
So get ready for major changes on the way after your Turkey Day! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
