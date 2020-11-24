Late night strong storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing sunny skies across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking potentially strong late night storms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex associated with a cold front. The good news is the front will clear out during the morning hours so the afternoon should be relatively sunny. Your Turkey Day continues to trend towards being, but after Thanksgiving big changes could be on the way. Rain will begin to breakout across the region Friday and potentially could last all the way through Sunday night with potentially multiple inches of rain possible. Behind the front we are expecting much colder weather as we kick off next week with highs struggling to get into the 50s.