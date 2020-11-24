‘Do your part:’ Local healthcare systems urge Thanksgiving safety to slow coronavirus spread

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, and coronavirus cases continuing on a concerning trend, healthcare leaders from across Northwest Louisiana are urging residents to be responsible in a newly released Shreveport Times ‘open letter.’
Representatives from Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, CHRISTUS Health of Shreveport-Bossier, Willis-Knighton Health System, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and Louisiana Region 7 Hospital/Healthcare Coalition joined forces to sponsor the letter.
The urgent plea comes as the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 971 new cases of the coronavirus across the state, with the tragic addition of 24 deaths.
Currently, 1,012 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 114 of which are on ventilators. Both grim statistics are moving in the wrong direction.
Dr. Chris Kevil, vice-chancellor of research at LSU Health Shreveport, understands the frustration of avoiding contact with loved ones around the holidays. In fact, Kevil said his family plans to celebrate Thanksgiving virtually with relatives.
“Folks are cooking their Thanksgiving meals at home and then we’re all getting together on Zoom,” he added. “It’s not a replacement for being there in person, but it’s certainly fun, people can see each other and talk.”
Medical experts are especially concerned about another spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, if the public flaunts coronavirus mitigation measures, and gathers together in large groups.
For those who plan to travel, despite new guidance from the CDC urging otherwise, Kevil said getting a COVID-19 test before a trip doesn’t eliminate the risk of infection.
“If you’re asymptomatic and don’t feel sick, there is no guarantee that getting a negative COVID test means you don’t have the virus, the reason for that is because we know the virus has an incubation period of five to seven days,” Kevil warned.
But, there is hope on the horizon with the news of multiple vaccines showing promising efficacy rates. However, until those vaccines are readily available to the public, Kevil wants the community to stay and vigilant.
“A little bit of prevention upfront during the holiday season goes a long way,” Kevil said. “If we can slow the transmission of the virus, that gives us more time to get ahead of the virus.”
