A wet and potentially stormy week for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a few rain chances over the next week that will likely end the dry streak of weather of the past 3 weeks. It begins on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday with another cold front that will be rolling through the region. Unlike what we saw over the weekend we could see some thunderstorms with this next front. The good news that right now your Thanksgiving is looking dry with some potential sunshine. The bad news is we are tracking more rain moving in on Friday that could last all the way to Sunday. But due to some mild drought conditions we really could use some rain.