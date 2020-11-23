A wet and potentially stormy week for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a few rain chances over the next week that will likely end the dry streak of weather of the past 3 weeks. It begins on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday with another cold front that will be rolling through the region. Unlike what we saw over the weekend we could see some thunderstorms with this next front. The good news that right now your Thanksgiving is looking dry with some potential sunshine. The bad news is we are tracking more rain moving in on Friday that could last all the way to Sunday. But due to some mild drought conditions we really could use some rain.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you’ll definitely want to grab a jacket as we are seeing cooler temperatures behind the cold front that moved through Sunday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 40s and you should only expect them to rise into the mid 60s this afternoon. The good news is that you should expect to see partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
The middle part of your work week as we approach Thanksgiving is looking unsettled. Beginning Tuesday afternoon we are tracking another front that will be moving through the region. The highest potential for showers and storms though will be during overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. While not terribly likely at this time, this front will be our best chance for severe weather since all the way back in September. Behind the front expect marginally cooler temperatures along with some sunshine for your Thanksgiving.
Looking ahead to Friday and next weekend we are expecting another storm system that could bring a whole lot more rain to the ArkLaTex. A potent area of low pressure will develop in West Texas beginning on Friday and will continue slowly off to the northeast over the following three days. Throughout the weekend you should expect the possibly of rain and potentially a couple of inches of it. This weather maker is still five days away, but needs to be watched closely nonetheless.
In the meantime, enjoy the cooler but sunny Fall weather we will see today! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
