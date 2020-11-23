The Salvation Army changes Thanksgiving meals because of COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Salvation Army still will serve meals this Thanksgiving, but “it will look different than what we normally do.”
Lt. Jamaal Ellis, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, said the meal will consist of turkey, green beans, a sweet potato, dressing and a dessert.
“Just your classic Thanksgiving meal.”
The Salvation Army has received all the donations it needs and will still provide a good meal.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people won’t be eating the meal inside. Instead, the meals will be provided in a drive-thru style. And some of the meals will be delivered.
If the weather permits, The Salvation Army will be putting picnic tables outside to allow for social distancing.
“It’s just a matter of getting everything prepared and still having to social distance,” Ellis explained. “Even our volunteers have to be social distanced, not just the folks that we serve and feed. It’s even people that help us put this together.
“So we are not having as many volunteers as we would normally have, but we are still serving the same amount of meals.”
The Salvation Army will provide 200 meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at its location at 200 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.
And while officials said they have enough food donations, they still need volunteers to help hand out the meals. If you’re interested, you can call (318) 424-3200.
Ellis also said they already are preparing for Christmas.
The Salvation Army does Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs. Due to the pandemic, those programs will be a little different as well.
“We absolutely need the support from the community for both of those programs,” Ellis said. “This year with our Angel Tree program, we will be supporting over 1,000 children. We still need help getting half of those children adopted.
“If you are interested in bringing another child in your home for Christmas, as far as shopping for them and granting their wishes for Christmas, contact us because we have several children in need this season. We want to make sure we have what we need to grant a merry Christmas to each and every one of them.”
You can sign up online to adopt a child through the Angel Tree program this year.
“It will have their name, their size, their wishes all on there,” Ellis said. “It will give you options as to where you can drop them off. Primarily, you can bring them here to 200 E. Stoner Ave.”
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana has the virtual option up on its Facebook page.
