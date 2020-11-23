Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.
The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.
The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.
Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.
