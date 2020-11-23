2 killed in Panola County rollover wreck

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Louisiana residents have died following a rollover wreck on US 79 in Panola County Sunday afternoon.
Linda Gregory, 65, of Saline, La., and Kenneth Self, 69, of Chestnut, La., died at the scene, which was 1.8 miles northeast of Bethany.
According to the DPS preliminary report, Gregory was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on US 79 after noon and changed lanes to the right and was not able to negotiate a curve. She entered a ditch to the north and then struck a concrete culvert before rolling several times.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.