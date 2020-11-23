Cold case: Who killed Tyrone Sumlin?

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A search for answers in a cold case homicide in Minden took investigators and divers into a Webster Parish creek Friday.
“We’re following every lead we can,” said Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
He, along with investigators and the Minden Fire Department dive team, spent hours searching Mile Creek off Bayou Avenue. They were looking for a gun connected to the death Sept. 3, 2017, of 35-year-old Tyrone Sumlin.
“We keep getting information on the streets that the gun is in this body of water,” continued Cropper.
He added that this is the only open homicide case in the city of Minden “as far back as I can remember” and that he would like to bring it to a close after three long, heartbreaking years for the family.
“I cry for my son, I tell you,” an emotional Ruthie Sumlin said while watching the dive team prepare to search the creek’s bottom.
Remembering the last phone call she had with her son Tyrone, Ruthie was brought to tears.
“I said, ‘I love you’. And he said, ‘I love you too, Momma’.”
A call they ended just hours before his body was found in his own driveway, shot to death.
“We think it’s a hit, but we don’t know why,” said Minden Detective Keith James.
“What did Tyrone do to make someone so mad to want to kill him?”
Cropper and James both repeatedly stated that they are confident that someone in the area knows who pulled the trigger that day.
And as frustrating as it is that those people refuse to come forward, the law officers are grateful to those who have offered what information they do have.
As for the Sumlin family, they continue to wait for the day Tyrone’s killer is brought to justice.
“It takes time, we know it takes time.”
Meanwhile, Ruthie says she is prepared to offer the killer one of the hardest things a mother can give at a time like this — forgiveness.
“I forgive you for what you did to my son. But you’ve got to forgive yourself,” stated Ruthie.
“Bless us, Lord, to give us the justice for our son. I love you Ty.”
