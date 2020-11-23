Active weather expected through this weekend

Those clouds will be back on the increase Thursday night ahead of another cold front coming in Friday. This cold front will push south, then will stall over the ArkLaTex through the weekend. This will bring in a lot more rain. So far, it looks like it will rain about all day Friday and Saturday. Another chance for severe weather will be possible Friday/Saturday. It is still a few days out, so this could change. If we see any severe weather, it will likely be damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado or two.