Active weather expected through this weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be possible about every day this week. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side including Tuesday night and Friday/Saturday.
This evening, there is nothing to worry about with the weather. It will be nice and clear for the most part with no chance of rain. Only a few passing clouds will be around. Temperatures will be a little chilly, so you may need a jacket for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s.
Overnight, it will remain mostly clear with little cloud cover. That will help temperatures cool down quickly after sunset. By the time we wake up Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. So we will be off to a cool start for tomorrow, but the sunshine will be out.
Tuesday will start off with a lot of sunshine, but the clouds will quickly be on the increase. By the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with a small shower possible. The better chance for rain comes with the next cold front as it passes through overnight. It should be gone by around midday Wednesday. Showers and storms will be likely along this cold front.
There is also a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday night. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. It is mostly damaging winds we are looking for, but a quick spin-up tornado or two will also be possible. Make sure to have a way of receiving alerts as the storms move through.
Wednesday will have some more rain, but that will all clear away by the afternoon. It will turn into a beautiful sunny day. Temperatures will be a little cooler from the cold front. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Your Turkey Day is also looking very nice! There will not be any rain and the clouds will be limited through most of the day. So, it will be mostly sunny. Great weather for some back yard football. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s.
Those clouds will be back on the increase Thursday night ahead of another cold front coming in Friday. This cold front will push south, then will stall over the ArkLaTex through the weekend. This will bring in a lot more rain. So far, it looks like it will rain about all day Friday and Saturday. Another chance for severe weather will be possible Friday/Saturday. It is still a few days out, so this could change. If we see any severe weather, it will likely be damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado or two.
All this rain will clear out once another cold front moves in from the north. This should take place Sunday. This front will be strong. So, I expect a nice cool down as we head into next week. Temperatures will warm up to only the 50s most likely. Plus the sunshine will be back out Monday next week.
