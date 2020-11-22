Top four teams remain the same in both polls; Louisiana-Lafayette moves up

NEW YORK (WAFB) - No change to the top four teams in either of the major college football polls. Alabama and Notre Dame remain the top two teams in the nation, followed by Ohio State and Clemson. The first college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Louisiana-Lafayette moved up one spot to No. 24 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll, and to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
- Alabama (7-0) [62 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (8-0)
- Ohio State (4-0)
- Clemson (7-1)
- Texas A&M (5-1)
- Florida (6-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- BYU (9-0)
- Oregon (3-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Northwestern (5-0)
- Indiana (4-1)
- Georgia (4-2)
- Oklahoma (6-2)
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Coastal Carolina (8-0)
- Marshall (7-0)
- Wisconsin (2-1)
- USC (3-0)
- Texas (5-2)
- Oklahoma State (5-2)
- Auburn (5-2)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
- Tulsa (5-1)
- North Carolina (6-2)
- Alabama (7-0) [59 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (8-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (4-0) [1 first-place votes]
- Clemson (7-1)
- Florida (6-1)
- Texas A&M (5-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- BYU (9-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Georgia (5-2)
- Oregon (3-0)
- Indiana (4-1)
- Northwestern (5-0)
- Oklahoma (6-2)
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Marshall (7-0)
- Coastal Carolina (8-0)
- USC (3-0)
- Auburn (5-2)
- Wisconsin (2-1)
- Texas (5-2)
- Oklahoma State (5-2)
- North Carolina (6-2)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
- Tulsa (5-1)
