Sunday, November 22: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Nov. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 220,192 total cases - 3,478 new cases
- 6,260 total deaths - 27 new deaths
- 967 patients in hospitals - decrease of 5 patients
- 105 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
- 185,960 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 18% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Friday, Nov. 20, LDH says 45,241 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,331,324. Of the tests reported on Sunday, 42,171 were confirmed (PCR) tests and 3,070 were probable (antigen) tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
