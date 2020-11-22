Shreve Memorial to forgive library fines if you donate food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Starting Monday, people can take canned and non-perishable food items to Shreve Memorial Library locations.
The food will be counted toward any overdue fines and then will be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
“The food bank has been pretty strapped because they’ve been donating all year long. And then with the holidays coming up, their shelves are pretty empty by that time,” library spokeswoman Ivy Woodard said. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like with the pandemic going on.”
The pandemic has made it difficult for the food bank to get food as grocery stores do not have as much to donate and food drives are constantly being canceled.
Fine forgiveness does not apply to lost or damaged items.
The library system’s Food for Thought amnesty drive continues through Dec. 23.
