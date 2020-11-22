Saints fans worry for future of fans in dome given rising covid cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pouring out of the Superdome was nothing but smiles as Who Dats took home a win against the rival Atlanta Falcons.
The team’s starting quarterback Drew Brees, still out with 11 broken ribs, but fans weren’t disappointed with the versatile Taysom Hill leading the team instead.
“Taysom is the truth, Taysom will be here for 20 years to come he’s the truth,” one Saints fan said.
“We were nervous because Drew wasn’t playing today but Taysom was awesome we have a crush,” said mother-daughter duo Christine Hoffman and Makenzie Kozojet.
Per an agreement with city leaders, only 6,000 fans were allowed inside, up from 3,000 allowed in October.
A Superdome spokesperson says they hope to increase that capacity to 15 thousand in December, saying they use an arsenal of machines to clean and disinfect, they set out more hand sanitizer stations, and fans had more space within the dome to spread out.
But given the rise in cases across Louisiana and the country, there’s a concern for future home games, fan capacity could go back to zero.
“Originally I was not thinking I was going to go until the chiefs game, so I’m glad I had the opportunity to go now because I don’t expect I’ll be able to go later,” William Mage said.
“I’m a doctor and I take care of COVID patients, it doesn’t matter anymore. The germ’s everywhere so if they restrict the fans in the dome, the germ is still everywhere, if they let twice as many people in the dome, it’s still everywhere, it’s too late it’s all over the world,” Terence Alost, M.D. said.
Superdome spokesperson Mike Hoss says they will do their part to keep their employees and participants safe, hoping fans do the same so more Who Dats can cheer on the team in the future.
“We prepare whether there is 0 to 3 to 6, you prepare the same it’s just more, so we’ll see what happens, we certainly hope that everyone has done their part in this game and then everyone will do their part over the next three weeks so numbers don’t spike and we can continue to have 15 and continue to grow,” Hoss said.
