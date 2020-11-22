Saints defense dominates in 24-9 win over Falcons

Later, Hill would have had his first passing touchdown of the game but a holding call negated a 57-yard scoring toss to Sanders. Instead, the drive ended and the Saints had to punt. However, in the fourth quarter, Hill scored on another run and showed off his speed to do it. He beat former LSU linebacker Deion Jones to the pylon on a 10-yard touchdown run that put the Saints up 24-9. Jones finished with six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two hits on the quarterback.