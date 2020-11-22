Plane flips in cornfield after running into fog, rain

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A pilot is spending the night in a hotel after flipping his antique aircraft in an ArkLaTex cornfield.
The small plane was headed from Virginia Beach, Va., to California when it ran into some fog and rain over Northwest Louisiana about 6 p.m. Sunday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
So the pilot tried to get the single-engine three-seater to the last airport he had seen, authorities say.
Instead, he attempted to put the plane down on a road near Louisiana Highway 3049 between Gilliam and Belcher. The aircraft ran into a cornfield and flipped.
No injuries were reported.
And there was minor damage to the plane.
