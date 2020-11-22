GoFundMe set up after fire destroys home in Robeline

ROBELINE, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish fire crews responded to a fire around 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, in the 1300 block of Robert Rawls Loop.
No injuries were reported, but the mobile home was a total loss.
This was one of two homes lost in two days in Natchitoches Parish.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.
“Our parents lost their home from an electrical fire on Thursday, November 19th. Their trailer house was too old to have any insurance coverage, so we’re trying to gather donations to help them start over,” reads the statement on the GoFundMe page organized by Willeta Ferguson. “They lost everything, so anything you can donate would be greatly appreciated!”
The GoFundMe has raised $200 of the $5,000 goal.
