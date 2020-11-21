Two cold fronts on the way next week!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex we’ve talked about a drought in the area and now mother nature may give us a little help with that. We have two cold fronts on the way bringing back a more active weather pattern.
Today: mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The sunshine will peak through today, but it wont be as sunny as mostly of this past work week. We have a front near by in Oklahoma that may bring an isolated shower near McCurtain county this afternoon, but mainly it’ll be rain free to start the weekend. The fog will be clearing up and not a problem as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 70s with calm SSE winds around 5mph.
Sunday: Our first cold front arrives! This will bring scattered wet weather across the ArkLaTex as it moves through during the morning hours for the I-30 corridor and closer to the afternoon for areas south. A few heavy downpours will be likely at times but it will not last all day by any means. By the evening hours, we’ll dry out just in time for the work week.
Monday will be fairly nice with a set back of highs to the 60s once again but that wont last long. The 70s will be back for Tuesday.
Tuesday: our second front arrives and moves through during the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday. So far, the morning commute looks good and not bothered by any wet weather, but there may be some rain by the commute home. During the evening and overnight ours into Wednesday, a few storms could be on the strong side along with heavy rainfall. We’ll give you the first alert once a severe outlook has been issued.
Thursday: Thanksgiving is looking great with dry and sunny weather with highs in the 70s! During the evening rain chances jump but theres a great chance for rain Friday so if you’re traveling, please keep that in mind.
