Two cold fronts on the way next week!

Today: mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The sunshine will peak through today, but it wont be as sunny as mostly of this past work week. We have a front near by in Oklahoma that may bring an isolated shower near McCurtain county this afternoon, but mainly it’ll be rain free to start the weekend. The fog will be clearing up and not a problem as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 70s with calm SSE winds around 5mph.