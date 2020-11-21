Shreveport church hands out turkeys, ham ahead of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “God bless you,” Praise Temple church members smiled and waved to drivers on Saturday, as they handed them turkeys and hams.
“We wanted to come up with another way to bless the community, so we gave out turkey breasts today,” Adam Mingo said.
Mingo is the executive director of evangelism and outreach for the church. He and his wife helped plan the drive-thru giveaway.
More than 750,000 people are struggling with hunger in Louisiana, according to Feeding America.
“This is one of the things Jesus Christ wanted us to do, to bless the community, to be a light to that community, especially during these dark times because of COVID,” he said.
