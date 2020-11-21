Praise Temple’s holds annual turkey give-a-way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Praise Temple and Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon are doing their part to help out during this season of giving.
Praise Temple’s annual turkey give-a-way is Saturday, November 21, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Praise Temple parking lot at 4725 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
There are no requirements to receive a free turkey. Participants will drive up to receive their ‘grab-n-go’ turkey.
Praise Temple has 1,000 turkeys to give, and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Everyone is asked to wear their mask when driving through.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.