PDHS withdraws from playoffs due to COVID-19 exposure

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Parish Schools, Plain Dealing High School is withdrawing from the playoffs after the team came into contact with COVID-19.
A coach for the football team tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in the team and staff having to quarantine.
Bossier Schools has notified the LHSAA that the team will not be participating in the playoffs.
Officials say the COVID-19 exposure does not effect the team that Plain Dealing most recently played.
