LifeShare giving free turkey, ham to donors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is giving out free turkey and ham vouchers to those who donate blood during this holiday season.
Those who donate starting Saturday, Nov. 21 until Wednesday, Nov. 25 will receive a certificate for a free ham or turkey.
The vouchers can be redeemed at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Albertson’s and Rouses.
The certificate is valid for any fresh, canned or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $10 value.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” said LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel in a news release. “I love gathering with family, pigging out, and watching football. Unfortunately, a lot of families are separated right now. Many hospitals are at capacity, and the families of those patients are not allowed to visit because of COVID-19,” said Prijatel.
LifeShare says they hope the free turkeys and hams provide an extra bit of encouragement to donate blood and serve as a reminder of the need for blood to those who are healthy.
