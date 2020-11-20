Ways to navigate Black Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday shopping will be much different for consumers this holiday.
Instead of a rush of people flocking brick and mortar stores, shoppers will be firing up their laptop to take advantage of deals online. Retailers have started Black Friday deals early. Many have decided to offer the discounts for weeks instead of the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Jon Vincent from earlyblackfriday.com said shoppers will have multiple options to shop these deep discounts.
“A lot of retailers are starting their Black Friday sales even earlier. Amazon.com will start their Black Friday sales the Friday before.”
Vincent said most sales begin the week of Thanksgiving. He said many of the deals they’ve researched over the years have been found during that week of the year.
“You will be able to find some Black Friday-like deals after Black Friday on Cyber Monday. That’s the Monday after Black Friday. But between now and Christmas really the best time to shop is Black Friday. Earlyblackfriday.com found consistently, year after year, the shopping on the week of Thanksgiving is really the best time to get these deals.”
Two deals Vincent mentioned were the best he’d seen so far this year: the TCL 65 inch Smart TV at Target on sale for $229, a savings of $170 and the Apple Airpod Pro on sale at Walmart on November 25th for $169.
“It’s the lowest price the Apple Airpod Pro have ever been.”
While Vincent said he was most disappointed with the deals at JC Penney, Walletthub.com said Penney’s still had some of the best deals of all retailers.
