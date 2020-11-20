Shreveport City Council to vote on police and fire pay raise at next meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The men and women who serve as first responders work hard to keep us safe. To show them appreciation, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and the City Council have been working on a raise proposal.
During today’s council meeting, they addressed their excitement in the proposal and expect a unanimous vote come the next meeting.
“The funding is coming from multiple sources but we are going to cut down on some of the vacant positions in the police department and FRS funding from the fire department to fund this,” Mayor Perkins says. “We also put ourselves in good position when it comes to our operating reserve where funding will come as well.”
Many of those vacant positions come as the police department is having trouble recruiting officers.
With this raise, Mayor Perkins says this will put the departments salary on par with other regional departments.
The raise is based on a percentage, depending on the level of the first responder.
The goal is to keep first responders and attract new talent.
City Council will vote on the proposal at the next council meeting on Dec. 8th.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.