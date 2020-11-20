Showers and storms return to the ArkLaTex by next week

Sunday will have more clouds and limited sunshine. A cold front will be moving in later by the afternoon. There will be some rain later in the day, starting near the I-30 corridor. Through most of the day, it will stay dry though. As we approach the overnight hours, the rain will be winding down. There should not be any rain left by midnight. If you live south of I-20, you may not see any rain at all. Rain chances are still up to 30%. Temperatures will increase to the lower to mid 70s despite the lack of sunshine.