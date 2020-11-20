Showers and storms return to the ArkLaTex by next week

(KSLA) - More active weather will be returning to the ArkLaTex. Starting on Sunday we will have more rain around, but even more by the middle of next week.
This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy, but still no rain. So, it will be a nice evening on this Friday. If you have any plans, you can leave the umbrella at home, and maybe your jacket too. Temperatures will be in the 60s, so it will be a little mild. Depending on how late you stay out will determine if you need that jacket or not.
Overnight will have some overcast but no rain. As we go through the overnight hours, the visibility will go down again with fog developing. After midnight or so, conditions will be getting worse and visibility could get as low as zero miles. Temperatures will cool to only the mid to upper 50s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will have a few more clouds around. Some sunshine is still likely though. I have increased the rain chance to 10% since a few spots could see some very small and light showers. Most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will remain warm and heat up to the mid 70s.
Sunday will have more clouds and limited sunshine. A cold front will be moving in later by the afternoon. There will be some rain later in the day, starting near the I-30 corridor. Through most of the day, it will stay dry though. As we approach the overnight hours, the rain will be winding down. There should not be any rain left by midnight. If you live south of I-20, you may not see any rain at all. Rain chances are still up to 30%. Temperatures will increase to the lower to mid 70s despite the lack of sunshine.
That rain will be gone as we start the day on Monday. So you will not need your umbrella. You will need a jacket though as temperatures will only heat up to the lower to mid 60s. Monday will have plenty of clouds around with some sunshine, but it will still be a nice day.
Tuesday will bring another cold front. First though, a warm front will move in to increase temperatures back to the mid 70s. Then the cold front comes right behind it and will have rain in association. Some showers could be heavy, and some storms could be strong. It is trending to mostly Tuesday evening and overnight. By Wednesday morning, just about all the rain should be gone.
There is a possibility of severe weather as this system moves through. As of now, it is a low chance, but here is your First Alert that more active and strong weather could be on its way. We will continue to bring you your First Alert with more updates as we get closer.
A look ahead to Thanksgiving, it looks as though it will be mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be a great day for some back yard football after a great meal!
In the tropics, there is only one area we are watching in the Atlantic and has a 10% chance to develop. This is down from yesterday, so trends are heading in a good direction. Even if anything does, it will move east away from the United States. Kappa will be our next named storm if anything does develop.
Have a great weekend!
