Hormel and Brookshire’s donate $100k in protein to food banks

“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve, and we are so grateful to have this partnership with Hormel Foods to help make a difference,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve.”