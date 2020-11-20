‘Geaux 4 Kids’ is looking for passionate and loving holiday volunteers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana non-profit is looking for volunteers ahead of the holiday season to assist them in fulfilling their compassionate mission for children in dangerous situations.
Since 2013, ‘Geaux 4 Kids’ has helped thousands of children across Louisiana transition out of dangerous homes into the foster care system, by providing ‘geaux bags.’ These unique and loving bags contain essential items children require during that first in the foster care system.
“Children are children, and they have the exact same needs as your children,” said K.C. Kilpatrick, executive director of ‘Geaux 4 Kids.’ “They need clean underwear, clean pajamas, items to play with in comfort.”
With Thanksgiving now less than a week away, and more families having free time, ‘Geaux 4 Kids’ is hoping to recruit a few more volunteers to pack as many ‘geaux bags’ as possible this holiday season.
“Right now we are doing ‘Give Back, Geaux Pack’ and we have partnered with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to pack 1,500 ‘geaux bags,’” Kilpatrick said. “I started this from the back of my car in 2013 with little bitty bags...now we’re able to fill a huge ‘geaux bag’ with all these items, so if it wasn’t for the community stepping up, God’s grace and law enforcement, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing now.”
There are volunteer opportunities over the next few days at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Re-Entry Facility, located on Forum Drive in Shreveport. Here are the dates:
- November 20
- November 23
- November 24
Volunteers can sign up to work from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are asked to register online through the ‘Geaux 4 Kids’ website. Those interested in volunteering can also email volunteers@geaux4kids.com.
Of course, if volunteering in-person is not an option, the non-profit also operates through donations to continue packing bags for children living through potentially traumatic, life-altering moments.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.