‘Geaux 4 Kids’ is looking for passionate and loving holiday volunteers

“Right now we are doing ‘Give Back, Geaux Pack’ and we have partnered with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to pack 1,500 ‘geaux bags,’” Kilpatrick said. “I started this from the back of my car in 2013 with little bitty bags...now we’re able to fill a huge ‘geaux bag’ with all these items, so if it wasn’t for the community stepping up, God’s grace and law enforcement, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing now.”