Changes come to the ArkLaTex this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking cloud cover across the ArkLaTex for the first time this week. It truly has been incredible how beautiful it has been all week long. As we head into the weekend though we are tracking changes on the way for the ArkLaTex in the form of a cold front. This is the first of two fronts on the way for the region. The second front will move through during the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. But even with the two fronts on the way we are tracking comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies once we get to your Thanksgiving.