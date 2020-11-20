Changes come to the ArkLaTex this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking cloud cover across the ArkLaTex for the first time this week. It truly has been incredible how beautiful it has been all week long. As we head into the weekend though we are tracking changes on the way for the ArkLaTex in the form of a cold front. This is the first of two fronts on the way for the region. The second front will move through during the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. But even with the two fronts on the way we are tracking comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies once we get to your Thanksgiving.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you can finally ditch the heavy jacket this morning as temperatures are a little more on the mild side. While we are anticipating more cloud cover for region today temperatures will once again be very comfortable this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. While just about all of us will stay dry there is an outside chance of a shower this afternoon in eastern Texas.
Heading through the weekend we expect the cloud cover and the rain chances to increase for the region. On Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies on the with the potential for an isolated shower across parts of the ArkLaTex. Sunday is the day the a cold front moving in from the northwest will push through the region. A complex of showers will begin moving through the region during the morning hours and will last through the afternoon before clearing out during the evening. While we do expect lower temperatures behind the front highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.
Looking ahead to the week of Thanksgiving we are tracking another chance for wet weather. No so much on Monday when the story will be cooler temperatures in the 60s, but Tuesday into early Wednesday. We are tracking another cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex. This front looks to have a little greater potential for thunderstorm activity compared to what we will see this weekend. Another drop in high temperatures is expected Wednesday, but an early preview of Thanksgiving shows that sunny skies and highs in the low 70s should be expected.
In the meantime, get ready for a great end to the week today! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
