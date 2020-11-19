Tracking Sunday showers for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more great weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again cool this morning, but quickly will rise up into the 70s this afternoon. We are also expecting another nice day for the region on Friday as temperatures continue to stay warm. The weekend is where things are looking more questionable for the region with much more cloud cover on Saturday and the front bringing widespread wet weather Sunday. The week of Thanksgiving looks somewhat unsettled with another potential front on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday. A way too early preview for Thanksgiving has dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s.