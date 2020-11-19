Tracking Sunday showers for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more great weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again cool this morning, but quickly will rise up into the 70s this afternoon. We are also expecting another nice day for the region on Friday as temperatures continue to stay warm. The weekend is where things are looking more questionable for the region with much more cloud cover on Saturday and the front bringing widespread wet weather Sunday. The week of Thanksgiving looks somewhat unsettled with another potential front on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday. A way too early preview for Thanksgiving has dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and a jacket as we have cool temperatures, but also more beautiful weather on the way. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s and will quickly rise up into the 70s this afternoon. This combined with another day of mostly sunny skies means we have another great day on the way for the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking more warm temperatures, but also changes that are on the way. Friday will bring some more cloud cover, but the ArkLaTex should be able to stay dry. Saturday will continue to have increased cloud cover with the slight chance of a shower. The most likely day to see wet weather though will be on Sunday as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours. Expect a period of showers with the potential for a thunderstorm as well.
As we kick off the week of Thanksgiving expect cooler weather behind the front on Monday with highs in the 60s, but also quickly clearing skies. Another front will quickly be sweeping back into the region on Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday. With this second front there is a greater potential for thunderstorm activity. High temperatures behind the front will be in the lower 60s Wednesday.
So enjoy the last couple days of great weather as some big changes could be on the way. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
