Thursday, November 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 211,966 total cases - 2,073 new cases
- 6,199 total deaths - 15 new deaths
- 929 patients in hospitals - increase of 43 patients
- 88 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 185,960 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 11 and Nov. 18.
- 91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 22% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Wednesday, Nov. 18, LDH says 27,961 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,184,631. Of the tests reported today, 25,487 were PCR tests and 2,474 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
