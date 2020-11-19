Three months until Fat Tuesday; deadline looms for krewes to submit plans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At the most recent meeting of the Mayor Cantrell’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee, the mayor gave krewes until Nov. 15 to submit detailed plans how they would comply with the mandated health requirements.
That deadline has been moved to Dec. 5.
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says more than a dozen captains claim that social distance requirements on floats were deal breakers, either requiring them to reduce their ridership or to acquire twice as many floats.
Some announcements are expected this week, either by individual krewes or by a collection of them, as to their plans for 2021.
Though not announced publicly, The Twelfth Night Revelers' (Carnival’s second-oldest krewe) decision last week to cancel their Jan. 6 ball was big news with the non-parading krewes whose balls are tied into the debutante season.
Last Friday’s announcement from the Mayor’s office, which detailed restrictions on indoor gatherings, will almost certainly cause most, if not all, of the remaining traditional balls to cancel, according to Hardy.
Krewes are required to apply for a permit with the city to stage their private events at which they must agree to do contact tracing, allow no dancing, no buffets, and no alcohol after 11 p.m. These same regulations will be in place for events such as the Endymion Extravaganza, the Bacchus Rendezvous, and the Orpheuscapade.
In Jefferson Parish, the council is expected to formalize all plans by Dec. 9, says Hardy.
Unofficial reports indicate minimum requirements as to the number of floats, bands, and riding members will be relaxed and some parades could combine. Family Gras will run the first Friday and Saturday, but not Sunday because of the Super Bowl. Construction on Severn will likely mean all parades will start on Bonnabel and end at Clearview.
