The Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana will continue their annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving Day meals this year.
Dozens of volunteers will be serving the meals on Thursday, November 26, starting at 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Meals will be passed out through drive-thru services at 200 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.
Meal delivery is also an option. Volunteer drivers are still needed between noon and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to deliver meals. To sign up, call 318-424-3200, extension 23.
The Salvation Army also needs specific donations to complete the meals. Three-part food containers, plastic wrapped utensils, cornbread mix and canned sweet potatoes can be dropped off at The Salvation Army by Tuesday, November 24.
No inside dining will be offered this year, but outside seating will be available if the weather permits.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.