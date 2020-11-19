Rain chances set to increase beginning this weekend

(KSLA) - This beautiful, dry weather is about to go away. The rain will be on the return starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week. Temperatures will still remain fairly warm.
This evening will still be very nice. We will not have much cloud cover, and therefore no rain. Temperatures will be cooling down, but it will not be as cold. It will still be in the upper 50s and lower 60s this evening. You might be able to get away without a jacket.
Overnight, it will be much warmer. It will only cool down to the mid 50s across the ArkLaTex. This is from the winds turning back to the south. Even though, they will not be very strong, it will still increase our humidity a little bit. So temperatures will continue to be warm. It will still be clear and dry with no rain.
Friday will bring some changes with the clouds on the increase. There will still be sunshine mixing its way in, so it will not be a completely cloudy day. Temperatures will still be warm and increase to the mid 70s. Good news is that it will remain dry with no rain.
Saturday will have a few more clouds around. Some sunshine is still likely though. It will stay dry as the rain is still nowhere to be found. Temperatures will remain warm and heat up to the mid 70s. This might be our warmest day of the week.
Sunday will have more clouds and limited sunshine. A cold front will be moving in later by the evening. There will be some rain later in the day, starting near the I-30 corridor. Through most of the day, it will stay dry though. As we approach the overnight hours, the rain will be winding down. If you live south of I-20, you may not see much rain at all. Temperatures will increase to the lower to mid 70s despite the lack of sunshine.
That rain should be gone as we approach sunrise Monday. I think by the time we start the day, it will all be gone. So you will not need your umbrella. You will need a jacket though as temperatures will only heat up to the lower 60s. Monday will have plenty of clouds around, but it will still be a nice day.
Tuesday will have a lot more rain as a disturbance moves through. It is trending to more Tuesday night and early Wednesday. We will see how those trends continue. We will have a lot of clouds Tuesday before the rain, but temperatures will still warm up to the 70s.
A look ahead to Thanksgiving, it looks as though it will be mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, the only area we are watching is in the Atlantic and has a 20% chance to develop. Even if anything does, it will move east away from the United States. Kappa will be our next named storm if anything does develop.
Have a great rest of the week!
