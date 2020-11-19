Rain chances set to increase beginning this weekend

Sunday will have more clouds and limited sunshine. A cold front will be moving in later by the evening. There will be some rain later in the day, starting near the I-30 corridor. Through most of the day, it will stay dry though. As we approach the overnight hours, the rain will be winding down. If you live south of I-20, you may not see much rain at all. Temperatures will increase to the lower to mid 70s despite the lack of sunshine.