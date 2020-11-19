LSU Shreveport to resume on-campus tours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prospective Louisiana State University Shreveport students can now make a trip to campus, again.
In an announcement, the university said individual tours will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays. Group tours will be held on Fridays.
“The Admissions Team is very excited to welcome prospective students back to campus,” Interim Director of Admissions Jennie Bynog said, in a news release. “Virtual Visits have allowed us to stay connected with prospective students, but nothing beats an on-campus visit. We love hosting prospective students because it allows them to see themselves as an LSUS student.”
Tours will be held by an admissions counselor. All current CDC state health and guidelines will be in place.
Participants will be required to stop by a drive-through wellness checkpoint upon arrival. Face masks must be worn while on campus.
“We are happy to offer both individual tours for one student and one guest, and group info sessions and tours with a 45-person limit,” Bynog said, in a news release. “It will allow the Admissions Team to ensure all visitors have a great experience while maintaining COVID safety protocols.
Guests can register for a tour at www.visit.lsus.edu. For more information, or questions related to campus tours or applying to LSUS, please email admissions@lsus.edu or call 318-797-5061.
