KSLA Salutes: Honoring our veterans during a pandemic

“We can help by wearing those masks,” he said. “Make sure you wear those masks, follow all the COVID-19 protocols, the CDC guidelines, let’s make sure that we social distance. Let’s respect our military, our veterans, as well as our fellow citizens because this is a serious thing. So if we all do this, I think we can look forward to 2021 where we can all meet in person again and once again have a grand celebration for our military and veterans for their sacrifices.”